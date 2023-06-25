Place Your Bid: Gun Scopes, Kayak, Workout DVDs Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Wednesday, June 28.

Among the items that will be up for grabs, according to police, are jewelry, tools, landscaping equipment, and bicycles.

There’s also quite the collection of gun scopes, along with some workout DVDs, a couple of tents, and even a kayak.

All of the items were seized by police during criminal investigations, a department spokesperson told Daily Voice.

They were taken from suspects’ homes or vehicles and were never claimed once their cases were closed.

Those eager for a sneak peak of the offerings can attend a preview showing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to place a bid, police said. All items are sold “as is” and must be purchased with cash.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department headquarters in Yaphank, located at 30 Yaphank Avenue.

