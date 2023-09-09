Phony Real Estate Agent Scams Would-Be Renters Out Of Thousands In Suffolk County, Police Say

Christian Anderson, age 24, of Shirley, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 7, on multiple charges stemming from the alleged scam, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said Anderson sought out rental properties online and then relisted them on a social media website, claiming that he was the real estate agent.

Between January and March 2023, Anderson arranged to meet with victims in bank parking lots for properties in the Mastic and Mastic Beach area while using the alias Benjamin Conyers, police said.

During the meetings, Anderson allegedly gave victims fraudulent rental agreements and keys in exchange for cash deposits.

Everything appeared legitimate until the victims arrived at their new homes only to realize that the keys did not work. In some cases, the homes were still occupied.

According to police, Anderson blocked or deleted his social media accounts once he had the money in hand and cut all communication with the victims.

Police arrested him late Thursday night at his Shirley home.

He is charged with the following:

Two counts of grand larceny

Scheme to defraud

Anderson was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 8.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-8752.

