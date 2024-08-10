Patchogue Restaurant Shut Down, Owner From Bay Shore Cited After SLA Check

In response to community complaints, authorities conducted the detail at Cache Sports Lounge in Patchogue, on East Main Street, at about midnight on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Yoranny Guzman Veras, age 34, of Bay Shore, the owner, was cited for failure to have a valid Place of Assembly Permit and reduced Fire Protection System under Brookhaven Town Code, according to Suffolk County Police.

Numerous other violations were issued by the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and the New York State Liquor Authority.

The establishment was shut down pending compliance with said violations.

The detail was conducted by:

Suffolk County PD Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers

Representatives from the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal,

Members of the New York State Liquor Authority.

