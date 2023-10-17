Sandwich Shop Abruptly Closes Patchogue Location

“That’s a wrap, friends.”

The Hero Joint, located at 74B East Main Street in Patchogue, closed permanently, citing “economic conditions,” on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to a post made just a few days before its shuttering.

Opening in September 2018 as a passion project by owner John Murray, the shop aimed to be a new kind of sandwich shop: “modern” and “high quality,” according to its website.

Offering a mix of design-your-own heroes and unique specialty sandwiches, The Hero Joint has impressed customers far and wide.

“I was very disappointed because I COULDN'T finish this AMAZING sandwich called the bro,” wrote Yelp reviewer Dante O.

‘The Bro’ sandwich – made up of salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, and any toppings the customer desires – was filled to the brim, Dante said, and tasted “top tier.”

Other original sandwiches include the “Meathead,” which includes house-roasted turkey, carving ham, and house-roasted cherry red roast beef that the shop promises will “take you all the way to downtown flavor town” and the oft-complimented “The Bird,” a Thanksgiving-inspired dish that combines turkey, cranberry sauce, and homemade stuffing on sourdough.

“The bird sandwich ..amazing!” Janine W. of Sayville, raved on Yelp, with another writing saying that the sandwich is “110 percent worth it.”

For those looking for a more classic sandwich, The Hero Joint serves on pastrami on rye, chicken Caesar salad wraps, BLTs, and more.

As if the store’s piled-high subs weren’t filling enough, the shop hand-makes multiple flavors of potato chips, coleslaw, macaroni salad, and both shoestring and waffle fries.

Luckily for lovers of the eatery, the Bay Shore location of the joint (at 182 West Main Street) will remain open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those farther away, though, the Patchogue location’s closure marked a sad day for the community.

On the company’s closing announcement, Facebook user MaryAnn Geronimo was one of many who were shocked by the news, writing that the announcement was “very sad.”

“Big loss for Patchogue!!!”

For more information regarding The Hero Joint’s remaining location, click here.

