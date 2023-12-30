Parolee Squatter Threatens Riverhead Homeowners With Gun, Police Say

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, in Riverhead, at a residence on Lewis Street.

Riverhead Town Police said two men called 911 saying a homeless man was attempting to squat in their home.

When they confronted him, an argument broke out and the man reportedly brandished a handgun.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officers recovered the weapon, which was found to be loaded with the serial number removed.

The suspect, 34-year-old Daquan Strand, allegedly became violent during the arrest and injured an officer’s thumb, requiring medical treatment.

Strand is charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

At the time of the incident, he was considered a parole absconder, having been previously convicted of attempted criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.