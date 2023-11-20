Parolee Shoots Through Ex-Girlfriend’s Central Islip Front Door, Police Say

The alleged incident happened at around 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at a Central Islip home located on Irving Street.

Joseph Bunce, age 35, fired multiple shots through his ex-girlfriend’s front door, according to Suffolk County Police.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Bunce is currently on parole with prior convictions for aggravated DWI and attempted criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

He has ties to Wyandanch, Copiague, Central Islip, and Oakdale.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the organization at 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

