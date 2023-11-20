Fair 43°

SHARE

Parolee Shoots Through Ex-Girlfriend’s Central Islip Front Door, Police Say

Police are asking for help in locating a prison parolee accused of shooting through the front door of a woman’s Long Island home.

<p>Joseph Bunce, age 35, is accused of shooting through the front door of a woman's Central Islip home on Irving Street.&nbsp;</p>

Joseph Bunce, age 35, is accused of shooting through the front door of a woman's Central Islip home on Irving Street. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The alleged incident happened at around 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at a Central Islip home located on Irving Street.

Joseph Bunce, age 35, fired multiple shots through his ex-girlfriend’s front door, according to Suffolk County Police.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Bunce is currently on parole with prior convictions for aggravated DWI and attempted criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

He has ties to Wyandanch, Copiague, Central Islip, and Oakdale.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the organization at 1-800-220-TIPS or online.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE