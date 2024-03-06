Pants On Fire: Cutchogue Firefighter Lied About Responding To Emergency Calls, DA Says

James Burns, age 27, of Cutchogue, was arrested Wednesday, March 6, following an investigation by the Suffolk County DA’s Public Corruption Squad.

Prosecutors said Burns illegally accessed an internal computer system at the Cutchogue Fire Department in September 2023 and made 96 changes to the records of 55 prior emergency calls.

He allegedly changed the records to show that he and three relatives had responded to prior emergency calls when in reality, they had not.

The false entries resulted in one of Burns’ relatives receiving Length of Service Award Program credits, potentially garnering them fraudulent financial benefits in the future, prosecutors said.

“These allegations evince a lack of integrity that is not representative of the brave men and women who volunteer to serve as firefighters in towns across Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Our residents deserve honest government at all levels and my office will continue to seek out and prosecute violations of the public trust.”

Burns is charged with tampering with public records, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor. He was released from custody following arraignment at the Southold Town Justice Court.

If convicted on the top charge, he could spend up to seven years in prison.

