Robert Whittaker, age 56, of East Patchogue, was charged with felony assault for the Tuesday, May 7 attack in a Commack parking lot.

According to Suffolk County Police, Whittaker was panhandling for money in a parking lot of 10 Garet Place when he pushed a 79-year-old man, causing minor injuries.

Following an investigation by the Fourth Precinct Crime Section, they located Whittaker on East Main Street in Bay Shore and arrested him.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 15.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fourth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8426.

