In Huntington, both House of India and Osteria Da Nino announced their closures in late June and early July 2024.

Italian eatery Osteria Da Nino, located at 292 Main Street in Huntington, announced its closure on Tuesday, June 18, after 20 years in business.

“Our little Italian restaurant has truly been an amazing part of our family and we are ever grateful for all those who brought it to life… we ate well, we drank wine, we laughed and cried, we exchanged stories... all together with you,” husband-and-wife owners Nino and Kelley Antuzzi wrote on Facebook.

Opened in 2003, the restaurant served a number of Italian staples like stone baked pizza, pasta, and shrimp scampi. Among the customers faves to earn a shout-out on Yelp were the breaded eggplant with parmesan and mozzarella, and the hay & straw pasta.

“After just over two decades, our knees hurt a little more than they used to and our time apart seems longer,” the Antuzzis said. “Our decision to downsize has been bittersweet and difficult, but we are excited that our Osteria will become a canvas for a new owner, chef and team to flourish.”

Just one block east on Main Street sits the now-shuttered House of India, which served its last guests on Sunday, July 7, after 23 years in business.

“It is with a heavy heart we are announcing the closing of House of India,” owner Sukhdev Singh said on Facebook, adding that the family is retiring from the restaurant industry and “moving on to other projects.”

The restaurant kept diners coming back for over two decades with its authentic Indian cuisine, with dishes like murgh curry, chicken tandoori, and gulab jamun earning praise on Yelp.

“The Huntington community has given us love, acceptance, and business throughout House of India's lifetime and we are forever grateful,” Singh said. “Thank you for a wonderful 23 years! We love you all!”

