Oh What A World: ‘Winnie The Witch’ Melting No More After Fundraiser Saves St. James Attraction

After years of slowly melting away under inclement weather - including Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 - St. James’ “Winnie the Witch” roadside attraction has been restored to her former glory.

The revamped sculpture, towering above the former Wicks Farms and Garden on North Country Road, was unveiled during a Halloween ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 31.

It marked the culmination of a community fundraising project led by Kenny Maher, whose family has run the St. James Funeral Home for 38 years.

Maher launched a GoFundMe campaign in March 2021 to begin the “huge task” of restoring Winnie, a cobbled masterpiece of metal, canvas, and wood that has stood watch over the nursery since 1976.

“Hurricane Sandy has really beaten her up structure wise,” he said on Facebook. “I would love to bring our town and our residents together by keeping this witch alive for our children’s children.”

Dozens of people contributed to the fundraiser, bringing in thousands of dollars.

The money allowed Maher to partner with Nesconset-based Capo Design Build, who took care of the reconstruction. They shared video of the work on their Instagram page.

In September 2023, Maher posted a photo of Winnie’s giant head being hauled off for restoration.

“For the masses who doubted Vicky and I? I’m glad you did, it kept us VERY entertained,” he said. “But we like to keep our promises to the town that has been sooo great to our families. This is our gift to you!!!”

Maher updated his followers again two weeks before Halloween as Winnie’s head, complete with a fresh facelift, was hoisted into place.

State Sen. Mario Mattera, a Republican whose 2nd District represents St. James, was on hand for the Halloween unveiling.

He presented Maher and his girlfriend Victoria with a certificate of recognition for helping to bring Winnie back to life.

“The two residents were instrumental in raising funds to pay for restoration of the iconic statue and I thank them for their efforts,” Mattera said on Facebook.

Maher dedicated Winnie's restoration to Victoria and his daughter Fallyn.

"I am very proud that Winnie is a SOLID part of St. James," he said. "This is for generations to come!!”

“Winnie the Witch” is located in St. James at the former Wicks Farms and Garden, at 445 North Country Road.

