Oh Deer: Boy Rescues Fawn From Swimming Pool At St. James Home (Video)

The heartwarming incident was captured in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday, June 4 by Greg Masaitis, a Massapequa-based real estate agent.

“She’s like a day old. I hope she don’t fall into the pool, I’m gonna have to go get her,” Masaitis says in the video seconds before the fawn walks straight into the pool outside his St. James home.

When it becomes clear that the young animal can’t get out on its own, Masaitis and his son Anthony spring into action.

“Just get her out,” he tells the boy. “Just pull her out.”

The fawn then swims to the opposite end of the pool, where Anthony quickly grabs it.

“When you get her out just let her go ‘cuz the mother’s not gonna be happy,” Masaitis is heard saying.

The video shows the deer falling into the pool a second time before Anthony again pulls it out to safety.

“I just saved a little baby,” Anthony is heard telling his father.

In an update on TikTok the following day, Masaitis said the fawn was reunited with its mother and was doing “fine.”

“As we find some video with them together we’ll give you an update,” he said.

As of Wednesday, June 14, video of the rescue had been viewed more than 19.8 million times.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

