Oh Buoy: Abandoned Sailboat Could Be Yours At Upcoming Suffolk County Police Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department is set to auction off a long forsaken 28-foot sailboat. Starting bid? $100.

According to the agency, the 1978 Neptune 24BC vessel was found adrift in Bellport Bay a few years ago and police were unable to track down its rightful owner.

The boat does not come with a trailer, and it’s up to the buyer to remove it from the department’s Marine Bureau headquarters in Great River.

Wednesday’s auction will get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 150 River Road in Great River. A preview showing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 25.

You can view additional photos of the sailboat here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.