Oh Buoy: Abandoned Sailboat Could Be Yours At Upcoming Suffolk County Police Auction

Long Islanders looking to beat the heat in style this summer should knot miss this titanic opportunity.

The Suffolk County Police Department will auction off this 1978 Neptune 24BC sailboat, found adrift in Bellport Bay, on Wednesday, June 26.

The Suffolk County Police Department is set to auction off a long forsaken 28-foot sailboat. Starting bid? $100.

According to the agency, the 1978 Neptune 24BC vessel was found adrift in Bellport Bay a few years ago and police were unable to track down its rightful owner.

The boat does not come with a trailer, and it’s up to the buyer to remove it from the department’s Marine Bureau headquarters in Great River.

Wednesday’s auction will get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 150 River Road in Great River. A preview showing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 25.

You can view additional photos of the  sailboat here

