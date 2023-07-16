Officer Airlifted After Crash On Sunrise Highway In Islip

At about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, July 16, the Suffolk County Police Department Third Precinct officer was engaged in traffic control regarding flooding on eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Islip, near Carleton Avenue, when a commercial van struck the passenger side of the police vehicle

The officer was airlifted via police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old Lawrence, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore as a precaution.

Anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.