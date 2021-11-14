Thousands Raised For Fiancée Of Suffolk County Officer Killed In Crash

Members of the community have raised more than $15,000 for the fiancée of a Long Island police officer who died in a crash.

Suffolk County Police Officer Vincent Pelliccio was off-duty when he was driving in Selden on Monday, Nov. 8 on Nicolls Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median, authorities said.

Pelliccio was honored with the Theodore Roosevelt Award in 2019 after he recovered from cancer and returned to work with the police department.

A GoFundMe started by a friend of Danielle Trotta, Pelliccio's fiancée, has raised $15,162 as of Sunday, Nov. 14, passing its $10,000 goal.

According to Marissa Alfano, the organizer of the GoFundMe, Pelliccio and Trotta were preparing to get married in December and planned to celebrate with friends and family in September.

"Heartbreakingly, their plans for the future came to a screeching halt, when this unimaginable tragedy happened on Monday," Alfano said. "Although nothing can ease the pain or heartache that Danielle and their families are feeling, the funds will be collected to help with daily and monthly living expenses as Danielle heals in the coming months."

