Support Rising After 'Beloved' Grandfather Killed While Crossing Brentwood Street

Donations are on the rise for the family of a 75-year-old man who died after being struck by a car on a busy Long Island intersection.

José Cruz, age 75, of Brentwood, died Friday, Jan. 27 after being hit by an SUV while crossing a street in Brentwood, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said a 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was heading northbound on Wicks Road when she struck Cruz in the roadway near Merrill Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Cruz was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, which was impounded for a safety check, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Meanwhile, friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a “beloved 75-year-old grandfather and friend,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created by Abel Chan to help the family with funeral expenses.

“José Cruz will be greatly missed by family and friends.”

As of Monday, Jan. 30, the campaign had raised $1,100 on a goal of $15,000.

Cruz is survived by his three adult children, Airo, Eucebia, and Daisy, along with six grandchildren, according to Chan.

Funeral services are set to take place Thursday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Rose Funeral Home in Bay Shore.

