Support Pours In For Family Of 17-Year-Old West Babylon Boy Killed In Southern State Crash

Support is rising for the family of a 17-year-old boy killed in a single-car crash on Long Island.

Osmar Vasquez, of West Babylon, died early Saturday, March 18, from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Babylon, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said it was around 1:30 a.m. when a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by a 16-year-old went off the roadway between exits 36 and 37. The vehicle struck trees and brush on the north shoulder, killing Vasquez, who was in the front passenger seat.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit all responded to the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Vasquez was a junior at West Babylon High School, according to his obituary, where relatives remembered the teen for his “enormous heart, the respect for which he gave others, and his incredible sense of humor.”

“Osmar was a smart and loving young man with a bright future ahead of him,” reads a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with memorial expenses. “He was the light of his mother and father’s eyes and the hero big brother to his two younger brothers, Angel & Jayden.”

As of Wednesday, March 22, the campaign had raised more than $14,000 on a goal of $12,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

A memorial viewing for Vasquez will be held Thursday, March 23, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and again from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home in Babylon, according to his obituary.

A funeral mass will follow on Friday, March 24, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph RC Church in Babylon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.