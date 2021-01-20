COVID-19: Suffolk County PD Lieutenant Becomes First Department Member To Die From Virus

The Suffolk County Police Department is mourning the loss of active duty member Lt. Robert Van Zeyl who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The death is the first of an active-duty sworn member of the Suffolk County Police Department due to the COVID-19 virus and Van Zeyl, age 60, will be honored with a line of duty funeral, the department said.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of an exceptional member of our law enforcement family, Lieutenant Robert Van Zeyl,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Van Zeyl tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Jan. 3, and was hospitalized a week later.

He joined the Suffolk County Police Department in February 1985 and served in the Fifth Precinct upon graduation from the academy.

Van Zeyl was promoted to sergeant in 1994 and then a lieutenant in 2003. He served as the Commanding Officer of the Applicant Investigation Section and the Administrative Services Bureau before transferring to the Second Precinct in 2015 where he worked until his death.

“Thirty-six years ago, we were sworn in together and became Suffolk County. Our department grieves his loss along with his family," Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

During his more than three-decade career, Van Zeyl received more than a dozen recognitions for his contributions to the police department including two Cop of the Month honors and the Excellent Police Duty Award for amassing 12 or more self-initiated DWI arrests in a single year.

“He was a person who genuinely enjoyed his work and was liked by people of all ranks who knew him and worked with him. He will be truly missed by this department and by the Second Precinct in particular," Second Precinct Commanding Officer Inspector William Scrima said.

Van Zeyl is survived by his ex-wife Christine Zubrinic, a daughter, Hailey, and son, Tyler, both 14.

“The Suffolk County Police Department has not only lost a great police officer, but we’ve lost a great boss, and more importantly, a great friend,” said Sergeant Jack Smithers, who worked with Van Zeyl in the Second Precinct.

