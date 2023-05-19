Oakdale Dance Teacher Charged For Sex Crimes With Students

Centereach resident Jordan Viscomi, aged 30, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 for the conversations, which occurred in April 2023, according to Suffolk County Police.

An investigation by the SCPD claims that Viscomi befriended two female girls, ages 15 and 16, at the Oakdale David Sanders Dance Dynamics, located at 4110 Sunrise Highway.

The girls were students at the dance studio.

Police reported that over three days in April 2023, Viscomi engaged in live video chats and text messages with the two victims, where he allegedly exchanged sexual content with them.

Viscomi is charged with:

Use of a child in a sexual performance, six counts

Promoting a sexual performance by a child, four counts

First-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, four counts

Second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, two counts

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 23.

Suffolk County police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Viscomi to call 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.