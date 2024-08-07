'Numerous' Kids Witnessed Stabbing Of Man At Long Island Amusement Park

Daniel Tomasky, age 42, of Shirley, was indicted on assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in connection with the attack at Adventureland Amusement Park in East Farmingdale.

According to prosecutors, Tomasky was at the park when members of his family got into an argument with another family at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Tomasky pulled a knife from his waistband before charging at a 47-year-old Florida man and stabbing him in the abdomen, investigators said.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and underwent emergency surgery.

Numerous children witnessed the attack, prosecutors said.

Tomasky reportedly hid the knife in a sewer drain near his car. Suffolk County Police arrested him at the scene and recovered the weapon.

In court Wednesday, Tomasky was indicted on the following counts:

First- and second-degree assault

Third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He was held at the Suffolk County jail on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Our community deserves to feel safe in places open to the public, particularly those designed for families,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This indictment represents our commitment to upholding that safety. We will pursue this case diligently, guided by the facts and the law.”

