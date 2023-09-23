Light Rain 61°

Not So Fast: Drunk Driver Hits Utility Pole In Eastport, Tries Running Away, Police Say

A 30-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after allegedly crashing into a utility pole on Long Island and then fleeing on foot.

Montauk Highway at South Bay Avenue in Eastport
Montauk Highway at South Bay Avenue in Eastport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user P_Wei
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Eastport, at the intersection of Montauk Highway and South Bay Avenue.

According to Southampton Town Police, Ismael Garcia-Chitay, of Eastport, was driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when he drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and nobody was injured.

Garcia-Chitay ran from the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later, police said. Officers determined he was intoxicated.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic violations. 

