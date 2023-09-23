Not So Fast: Drunk Driver Hits Utility Pole In Eastport, Tries Running Away, Police Say

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in Eastport, at the intersection of Montauk Highway and South Bay Avenue.

According to Southampton Town Police, Ismael Garcia-Chitay, of Eastport, was driving eastbound on Montauk Highway when he drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and nobody was injured.

Garcia-Chitay ran from the scene on foot but was arrested a short time later, police said. Officers determined he was intoxicated.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.