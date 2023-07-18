Nostalgia, Nummies Collide At New Riverhead Restaurant Cited For 'Amazing' Prices

The aptly-named Burgercade, located in Riverhead at 87 East Main Street, held its soft opening on Friday, July 14.

Under the helm of owner Marc LaMaina, the eatery offers diners a trip down video game memory lane, featuring classic arcade games and pinball machines.

“Combining two of our favorite things, affordable fresh burgers and nostalgic video games, nestled inside the oldest diner car in New York just seemed like the right thing to do,” LaMaina said.

The relatively simple menu boasts ¼ pound and double ¼ pound hamburgers, with or without cheese. A “Black Bean Burger” comes with pickles and chipotle mayo.

Customers can also opt for a fish sandwich or hot dog, as well as chicken tenders, a fried chicken sandwich, and crispy wings.

For sides, the restaurant serves up three varieties of fries: crinkle cut, seasoned curly, and sweet potato.

The eatery has already garnered high praise online just days into business.

“Wow the food was delicious and the prices were amazing!” one customer wrote on Facebook. “And who doesn’t love the classic arcade games!?! We will definitely be back.”

Burgercade is open Thursday through Sunday ahead of its grand opening, planned for August 2023. Find out more on its website.

