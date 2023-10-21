No Prison For Man Who Beat Gay Couple At Patchogue Beach In Unprovoked Attack

Thomas Gair, age 68, of Holbrook, pleaded guilty to assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Oct. 19, stemming from the incident at Patchogue’s Mascot Dock.

Prosecutors said two women were at the beach on Mother’s Day 2023, watching the sunset and taking photos together, when Gair and another man, 40-year-old Joseph Kress, began making derogatory comments about their sexual orientation.

The incident escalated when Kress allegedly urinated on their vehicle, threw beer cans at them, and threw one of the women’s phone and sandals into the water. At the same time, Gair punched both women.

Kress then reportedly grabbed one of the women and dragged her toward the edge of the dock, where he attempted to throw her in the water while threatening to drown her.

As the woman struggled to free herself, Gair repeatedly punched her in the head, according to prosecutors.

The attack finally stopped when a good Samaritan intervened and pulled the man off her.

Both women suffered bruises on their faces and bodies, and one woman’s fingernail was ripped back from her nail bed, causing "excruciating pain,” prosecutors said.

Kess initially fled the scene but was arrested a short time later after witnesses called 911.

He has since been charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal mischief, and aggravated harassment. His case is pending, and he is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“This defendant physically and verbally attacked two women simply because of their sexual orientation,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This kind of bigotry is unacceptable, and my office will continue to use all available resources to ensure that those who commit crimes motivated by hatred will be held accountable.”

In court Thursday, Gair pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated harassment as hate crimes.

Prosecutors had asked that he be given one to three years in prison, however Suffolk County Court Judge Steven Pilewski promised to sentence Gair only to probation.

He is due back in court for sentencing on Thursday, Dec. 14.

