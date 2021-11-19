Worker Airlifted To Hospital After Fall At Long Island Residence

A man who was inspecting a chimney of a Long Island survived a fall from the second floor of the residence.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 in Manorhaven, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 38-year-old worker was inspecting a chimney on the second floor of a residence located on Orchard Beach Boulevard.

During the inspection, the man fell to the ground striking his head and back, police said.

A coworker called 911 and provided aid until the man was airlifted by Nassau County Police Aviation Unit in Helicopter 6 to an area hospital for treatment.

The man is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

