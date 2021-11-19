Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man
News

Worker Airlifted To Hospital After Fall At Long Island Residence

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Nassau County Police helicopter
A Nassau County Police helicopter Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Facebook

A man who was inspecting a chimney of a Long Island survived a fall from the second floor of the residence.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 in Manorhaven, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 38-year-old worker was inspecting a chimney on the second floor of a residence located on Orchard Beach Boulevard. 

During the inspection, the man fell to the ground striking his head and back, police said.

A coworker called 911 and provided aid until the man was airlifted by Nassau County Police Aviation Unit in Helicopter 6 to an area hospital for treatment. 

The man is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.