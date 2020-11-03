Woman Who Ran Over, Killed LI Activist Whose Daughter Was Murdered By MS-13 Found Guilty

A Long Island woman who drove over and killed an anti-gang activist whose daughter was murdered by an MS-13 member was found guilty of homicide.

Patchogue resident AnnMarie Drago was convicted in Central Islip court to criminally negligent homicide, petit larceny and criminal mischief for her role in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez in September 2018.

At the time she was struck and killed, Rodriguez had been setting up a memorial for her 16-year-old daughter in Brentwood, who was killed by an alleged MS-13 member in 2016. It is further alleged that Drago stole items from the memorial and that she destroyed a part of it.

After being struck by Drago, Rodriguez’s body was dragged several hundred feet, fracturing her skull. She died approximately 300 feet from where her daughter’s body was found in 2016.

The guilty verdict came following a nearly three-week trial and included testimonies from nearly two dozen witnesses, and a video taken by a News12 reporter covering the memorial, which depicted the entire fatal incident.

When she is sentenced, Drago - who was a registered nurse - will face up to four years in prison. No sentencing date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.