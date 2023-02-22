Woman Uses Stolen Property, ID To Score Cash From Lindenhurst Pawn Shop, Police Say

A 40-year-old woman is accused of using another person’s identity to pawn stolen goods at a Long Island business, authorities said.

Jacqueline Nollman Hubbard, age 40, of Hauppauge, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 21 near a pawn shop in Lindenhurst, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives began investigating after discovering suspicious activity by someone who sold new items at the store between Feb. 8 and 14.

Nollman Hubbard allegedly used a Pennsylvania woman’s identification and forged her signature during several transactions at the business, police said. At the time of her arrest, she was reportedly found with stolen property.

She now faces the following charges:

Five counts of criminal impersonation - 2nd degree

Five counts of forgery - 3rd degree

Petit larceny

Nollman Hubbard was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date.

