Woman Starts Breathing At Funeral Home After Being Pronounced Dead At Port Jeff Nursing Center

Kathy Reakes
A woman was to be breathing when she was delivered to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman who was breathing and alive was delivered to a New York funeral home after being pronounced dead at an area rehabilitation and nursing center.

The incident took place on Long Island after the 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, the Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was transported to the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place around 1:30 p.m., where it was determined she was breathing at 2:09 p.m., police said.

The woman was then transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The incident is being referred to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, police said. 

Calls to the funeral home and the rehab center have not been returned. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

