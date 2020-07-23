Woman Rescued After Getting Trapped Under Dock At Long Island Marina

Quick-thinking first responders on Long Island helped rescue a woman who found herself trapped under a dock at an area marina.

An off-duty Nassau County Police Aviation Unit officer at the Wantagh Park Marina at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 heard a splash and scream for help, prompting him to jump into action.

Police said that the officer was able to quickly locate an 80-year-old woman submerged in water and trapped under the dock.

The officer was able to dislodge one board of the dock and grabbed hold of the female and held the woman’s head above the water while other responding units including the Emergency Services Unit and the Wantagh Fire Department were able to remove more dock boards and safely lift the woman onto the dock.

The woman, who was alert and conscious, was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. There were no other reported injuries.

