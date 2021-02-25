Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Killed After Being Struck By School Bus At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Nassau Road and Weidner Avenue in Oceanside.
Nassau Road and Weidner Avenue in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being struck by a school bus at a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Oceanside.

While attempting to cross Nassau Road northbound in the vicinity of Weidner Avenue, an 81-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a 2016 Ford school bus traveling eastbound on Weidner Avenue, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a traumatic head injury and was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:28 a.m. by a hospital physician, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported and the driver remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

