Woman Killed After Being Struck By School Bus At Long Island Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a school bus at a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Oceanside.

While attempting to cross Nassau Road northbound in the vicinity of Weidner Avenue, an 81-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a 2016 Ford school bus traveling eastbound on Weidner Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered a traumatic head injury and was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:28 a.m. by a hospital physician, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported and the driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

