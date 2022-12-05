Watch: Long Island's Lindsay Lohan Drinks Pepsi With Milk In New Holiday-Themed Commercial

Lindsay Lohan gets into the holiday spirit by drinking a mixture of milk and Pepsi in a new Christmas-themed commercial for the soda brand.

The actress, who grew up on Long Island, stars in the commercial which was posted on YouTube by Pepsi on Thursday, Dec. 1.

In the commercial, Santa is shown pouring a can of Pepsi into the milk that was set out for him. Lohan then comes down the stairs after he leaves and gives the beverage a try.

"That is one dirty soda, Santa," she says.

The drink, which Pepsi is calling "Pilk," has left some viewers divided about whether they'd give it a try.

Some social media users described the drink as "nasty" while others defended it, comparing it to an ice cream float.

Lohan also stars in a newly-released Netflix film called "Falling for Christmas."

