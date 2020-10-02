Vulgar Hate Messages Discovered At Long Island Park

White supremacist and homophobic scrawlings on notes stuffed into fences and lampposts at a Long Island park drew attention on social media, and led officials to make condemning statements about their content.

According to Patch, at least five notes were found by residents in the last week of September at Freeport's Milburn Pond Park.

Statements written on these notes included "white is bright and outta sight," "take a knee for the beauty of white people," "take a knee for Donald Trump," and a vulgar statement suggesting that Michelle Obama has male genitalia.

“There is absolutely no place for hate speech or bigotry in Nassau County,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a statement on Friday, Oct. 2. “The racist and vulgar notes found in Milburn Park are unacceptable acts of bias and hate that will not be tolerated. Nassau County is a wonderful place to live because of the rich diversity of our communities.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the village of Freeport is one of the most diverse communities in Long Island, with just under 43 percent of residents identifying as Caucasian, slightly more than 30 percent identifying as black.

“The actions described in this report are simply shameful and reprehensible. Moreover, I am disappointed and heartbroken that parkgoers and their families may have been exposed to prejudice through the actions of what appears to be a small-minded person,” County Legislator Debra Mulé said. “Hatred has no place in Freeport, in the Town of Hempstead, or anywhere in Nassau County. Our communities are strengthened and enriched by our embrace and celebration of diversity. It is up to each of us to ensure that bias and bigotry are never provided safe harbor in our hearts.”

