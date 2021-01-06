Village On Long Island Will See Big Increase In Water Bill Rate

Some residents and business owners on Long Island are going to see a hike in their water bills in the new year.

This week, the Farmingdale Board of Trustees approved new rates that will see a 15 percent increase for homeowners, and a 20 percent rise for commercial properties.

The rate rises from $2.25 per 1,000 gallons to $2.60, with the annual service charge rising from $96 to $125 each year for homeowners. It is estimated that the average homeowner uses approximately 140,000 gallons each year, representing a $78 annual rise in water costs.

Commercial properties’ water rates are increasing from $3.75 per 1,000 gallons to $4.50, with the annual service fee increasing from $79 to $275 per year.

According to officials, the hike came after five years of no increases on water bills, and the decision was delayed over the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased revenue - estimated at approximately$275,000 - from the water rate hike is expected to offset the costs of replacing Farmingdale’s water tower, which is decades old.

The increase goes into effect next month, at which point residents will see the rate hike in their water bills.

