Video: Long Island Girl, Police Rescue Swan Trapped In Storm Drain

Zak Failla
Nassau County Police officer and wildlife experts helped save a swan that got trapped in a storm drain in Merrick.
Nassau County Police officer and wildlife experts helped save a swan that got trapped in a storm drain in Merrick. Video Credit: Nassau County Police
Lake End Road in Merrick Photo Credit: Google Maps

A little girl came to the rescue of a swan that found itself in a precarious position on Long Island.

A 5-year-old girl in Merrick was near her Lake End Road home shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 when she heard a strange noise coming from a storm drain, police said. The noise ultimately was coming from a trapped, distressed swan.

The girl proceeded to tell her father about the swan, who then contacted the Nassau County Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the swan in distress in the drain, and the department’s Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene with two New York State licensed Wildlife Rehabilitators who assisted in rescuing the swan, who was removed from the drain safely.

Police said the swan is currently being evaluated, but appeared uninjured following the rescue.

