Utility Worker Killed In Fall From Bucket Truck In Huntington Station

A 40-year-old utility worker has died after falling from a bucket truck during a job on Long Island.

Emergency crews in Suffolk County were called just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, with reports that a worker had fallen in Huntington Station, along Park Avenue near East 5th Street.

The man, identified as Edis Rene Maldonado, of Copiague, fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck while trimming trees around utility lines, Suffolk County Police said.

Maldonado was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

According to police, Maldonado was an employee of ARS Corp Services, a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island.

Suffolk County Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-8526392.

