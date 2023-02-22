Update: 13-Year-Old Reported Missing In Coram Found Safe

Update:

A teenager who was reported missing on Long Island has been found safe.

Anyah Reid, age 13, of Coram, had last been seen at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 as she left her Coram home, located on Dumond Place, according to Suffolk County Police.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 police announced that Reid had been located and is unharmed.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who was reported missing on Long Island.

Reid is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and braces.

The girl was last seen wearing a black sweater with sweatpants and black Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

