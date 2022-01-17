Two Suffolk County Locations To Receive $10M For Downtown Revitalization

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that two Long Island locations are set to receive $10 million each to revitalize their downtown areas.

The village of Amityville and the town of Riverhead will each receive the funding in the fifth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Westbury, Hicksville, Central Islip, and Baldwin were previous recipients of the DRI awards, officials said.

"Ensuring local communities have the resources they need to thrive is critical to New York's economic resurgence," Hochul said in a statement. "Amityville and Riverhead both play important roles in the overall economic health of Long Island and I have no doubt that with this funding, they won't only recover from the impacts of COVID-19, but will flourish in the long term."

Amityville and Riverhead were chosen after the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council received dozens of proposals from communities in the region, state officials added.

Amityville plans to use the funding to revitalize its train station and the surrounding area, increase pedestrian and bicycle access and expand green space.

Riverhead plans to increase public gathering space near the Peconic River waterfront, create new bicycle and pedestrian access and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the state said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.