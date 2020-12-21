Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Two Injured When Small Aircraft Slides Off Runway Of LI Airport During Landing

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Republic Airport
Republic Airport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people sustained minor injuries after their small aircraft slid off the runway at Republic Airport on Long Island.

The incident took place around 8:55 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, when the plane's landing gear failed to deploy properly and the aircraft slid off the runway at the airport located in East Farmingdale, said the Suffolk County Police.

The two occupants of the plane were transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.