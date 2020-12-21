Two Injured When Small Aircraft Slides Off Runway Of LI Airport During Landing

Two people sustained minor injuries after their small aircraft slid off the runway at Republic Airport on Long Island.

The incident took place around 8:55 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, when the plane's landing gear failed to deploy properly and the aircraft slid off the runway at the airport located in East Farmingdale, said the Suffolk County Police.

The two occupants of the plane were transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of minor injuries.

