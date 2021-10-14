'Turn Yourself In': Dog The Bounty Hunter Tells Brian Laundrie After Autopsy Results

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has called for Brian Laundrie to turn himself in after the cause of death of Laundrie's fiancée, Gabby Petito, was announced.

Law enforcement has been searching for the 23-year-old since his parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17, six days after Petito's disappearance was reported to police by her parents.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s homicide. The 22-year-old woman, who was from Blue Point in Suffolk County, went missing while traveling across the country in her van with Laundrie.

Her remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Wyoming national park.

Earlier this week, the Teton County coroner announced that Petito's death was caused by strangulation.

According to a report from the Sun, Dog said the best decision for Laundrie would be to turn himself in to authorities, as evading law enforcement makes him look guilty.

“The coroner’s statement has established a timeline that looks worse for Brian Laundrie," Dog told the news outlet.

He added that he thinks Laundrie’s parents should “be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”

The reality TV star has been searching for Laundrie in Florida. He previously said his team has received thousands of tips about Laundrie’s whereabouts.

The FBI is asking people with information or sightings of Laundrie, to call the agency at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips online here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

