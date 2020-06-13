Three Arrested At Long Island Protest

Three people were arrested after about 100 protesters walked down the streets of East Meadow in what was a peaceful protest on Friday, June 12.

The three men were charged with disorderly conduct, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said in a joint statement.

"For the demonstrators' safety, Police repeatedly made attempts to keep protesters off moving lanes of traffic," the statement said. "This safety precaution was met with strong opposition and resistance which resulted in the arrests.

"We continue to support the rights of individuals who exercise their freedom of speech according to the First Amendment; however, these demonstrations must remain safe and orderly.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during these troubling times."

