Teller Refuses ‘Bomb’ Toting Robber’s Demands At Bay Shore Bank

A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to rob the Chase Bank on East Main Street in Bay Shore on Monday morning, March 6.
A 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to rob the Chase Bank on East Main Street in Bay Shore on Monday morning, March 6. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island bank robber’s attempt at some fast cash didn’t quite go as planned, authorities said.

Police were called at around 10:40 a.m. Monday, March 6, with reports of an attempted robbery at a Chase Bank in Bay Shore, located on East Main Street, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said 58-year-old Donald Klapak, who is homeless, entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The note also indicated that Klapak had a bomb.

Unfortunately for Klapan, the teller did not comply with his demands and he left the bank without any cash, according to police.

No employees or customers were injured during the ordeal. 

Arriving officers found Klapan a short distance away and arrested him without incident. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of third-degree attempted robbery on Tuesday, March 7, at First District Court in Central Islip.

