Swan Snarls Rush-Hour Traffic On Long Island Expressway

A group of NYPD officers from the 111 Precinct had some drivers on the Long Island Expressway doing a double-take as they worked to capture an injured swan.

Yep, a swan.

The incident took around 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, in the fast lane of the busy highway in Bayside, Queens.

The officers, Emily Baron and Michael DeFranco responded to the area after receiving a 911 call that the 20-pound bird had crash-landed on the highway.

Emergency Services officers blocked off traffic as Baron and DeFranco used a large animal crate to wrestle the injured animal into the cage.

They then contacted Bobby Horvath, who runs the non-profit Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation to take care of the bird.

Horvath said on Facebook the swan is feeling much better and she probably just ran out of steam being so far inland.

"It's a mystery where she came from possibly Oakland Gardens or the bay off the Cross Island Parkway," he wrote.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.