Suspicious Powder Delivered To Mineola Courthouse

Police are investigating after an envelope with a white powdery substance labeled Anthrax was delivered to a Long Island courthouse.

The incident took place in Mineola around 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Nassau County Criminal Court located at 262 Old Country Road.

According to Nassau County Police, the building was evacuated after the envelope was delivered. The white powdery substance was tested and deemed "non-hazardous."

The incident is under investigation.

