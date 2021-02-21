Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing Victim During Dispute At Long Island Motel, Police Say

A suspect is in police custody after a victim was stabbed during a dispute at a Long Island motel, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 in East Meadow.

According to detectives, Jose Gonzalez, age 29, of East Meadow, while staying in room 82 with others at the Coliseum Motor Inn, 1650 Hempstead Turnpike, became involved in a verbal dispute with another man, Nassau County Police said.

During the dispute, a 44-year-old man intervened and attempted to stop the fight, police said.

Gonzales then withdrew a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, causing the victim to suffer a non-life-threatening laceration, police said.

The victim then fled the room and went to the lobby where 911 was called.

Upon police arrival, Gonzalez was located and placed under arrest without further incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez has been charged with second-degree assault criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Mineola on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.