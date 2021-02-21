Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Suspect Nabbed For Stabbing Victim During Dispute At Long Island Motel, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jose Gonzalez
Jose Gonzalez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect is in police custody after a victim was stabbed during a dispute at a Long Island motel, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 in East Meadow.

According to detectives, Jose Gonzalez, age 29, of East Meadow, while staying in room 82 with others at the Coliseum Motor Inn, 1650 Hempstead Turnpike, became involved in a verbal dispute with another man, Nassau County Police said. 

During the dispute, a 44-year-old man intervened and attempted to stop the fight, police said. 

Gonzales then withdrew a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, causing the victim to suffer a non-life-threatening laceration, police said. 

The victim then fled the room and went to the lobby where 911 was called.

Upon police arrival, Gonzalez was located and placed under arrest without further incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez has been charged with second-degree assault criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Mineola on Saturday, Feb. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.