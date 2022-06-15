Suspect Charged After Owner Killed Inside Lindenhurst Business

A suspect has been charged for the murder of an owner who was killed inside his Long Island business.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at approximately 9:40 p.m., a family member of Kinshuk Patel, owner of Dapper Smoke Shop, located in Lindenhurst at 411 40th St., was unable to contact him and responded to the business where Patel was found injured, Suffolk County Police said.

Patel, age 33, of Babylon, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, June 15, following a lengthy investigation, Suffolk County Police arrested a homeless man for the murder of Patel.

Police said Yoel Atzmon, age 44, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Atzmon will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.