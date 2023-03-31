Suffolk Sheriff Employee Flees Scene Of Crash, Files False Report: DA

A civilian mechanic employed by a Long Island sheriff's office was indicted for allegedly leaving the site of a car crash he caused with a company vehicle and falsely reporting the crash later, authorities said.

Brian Sloan, age 57, was driving a truck owned by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, his employer, on December 23, 2022, at the time of the accident, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Sloan allegedly ran a red light in Patchogue, on Yaphank Road, crashing into a sedan making a lawful left turn and injuring the driver.

Following the incident, Sloan reportedly fled the scene without communication, only to later falsely report to the sheriff’s office that he had been involved in a single-car crash with a guardrail two miles away from where the actual scene was. The District Attorney claimed Sloan completed, signed, and submitted two different documents indicating this false report.

A New York PD officer who witnessed the crash followed Sloan’s truck and recorded the license plate number.

“My office is committed to the principle that no one is above the law, including government employees,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said of the indictment. “I thank the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and professionalism in referring this matter to us for investigation.”

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. echoed these remarks, adding that the sheriff’s office has “zero-tolerance for criminal behavior.”

In all, Sloan is charged with:

Leaving the Scene of an Incident with Personal Injury Without Reporting

Two counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree

Two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree

Two counts of Official Misconduct

He is due in court on Wednesday, April 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.