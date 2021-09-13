Suffolk Now Qualifies For Federal Financial Relief For Storm Ida

Additional relief is coming for the Suffolk County victims of Tropical Depression Ida following a disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the storm.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Suffolk County has been the latest locale to be approved for a “Major Disaster Declaration” to provide federal financial relief.

The federal funding will deliver both Individual and Public Assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from flooding and other storm-related damages caused by the remnants of Ida. Suffolk also qualifies for the Individual Assistance Program.

Additional counties already approved for Public Assistance under the declaration include Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Sullivan, and Westchester Counties

"We are working tirelessly with our partners at all levels of government to ensure that families and communities recovering from the effects of Ida get the help they need to rebuild," Hochul said.

"We still have work to do, and with Suffolk County now also qualifying for federal funding, I want to thank President Biden and FEMA for their continued support and for providing these critical resources to New Yorkers in need."

According to officials, a Major Disaster Declaration allows for financial assistance from the federal government for local communities and individual New Yorkers to continue their recovery.

Assistance includes funding for emergency protective measures, debris removal, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners most impacted by the storm.

"I am pleased that Suffolk County's request for a Major Disaster Declaration from FEMA has been swiftly approved so that we can deliver substantial relief for the thousands of businesses and residents in need of making essential repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ida," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone stated.

"I appreciate the collaboration with New York State as we continue to recover from this extreme weather event."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.