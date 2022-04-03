Suffolk Man Admits To Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend In Front Of Her Daughter

A Long Island man has admitted to fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter.

Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez, of Riverside, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Tania Fox, according to an announcement from Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This plea will not bring the victim back, nor will it erase the brutal acts her young daughter witnessed,” Tierney said. “However, this defendant will now serve an extensive prison sentence and her family and loved ones can hopefully rest a little easier knowing that the defendant has been brought to justice.”

On Aug. 10, 2020, 34-year-old Fajardo-Gonzalez attacked Fox after she arrived at the couple's residence with her daughter, the DA's Office reported.

Fox and Fajardo-Gonzalez had been arguing earlier in the evening, and after arriving home, Fox locked herself and her daughter in her daughter's bedroom to avoid Fajardo-Gonzalez, Tierney said.

Fajardo-Gonzalez broke into the bedroom through a window outside, causing the victim and her daughter to run up to an attic to hide, Tierney reported.

Fox called her cousin and said “…if anything happens to me, Bayron is guilty. Please take care of (my daughter)," according to the DA's Office.

Fajardo-Gonzalez found them in the attic and stabbed Fox multiple times, Tierney said.

The child escaped and called 911, the DA's Office said.

Southampton Town Police Department officers found Fajardo-Gonzalez walking down from the attic covered in Fox's blood, the DA's Office said.

He admitted he stabbed Fox, Tierney said.

Fajardo-Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.