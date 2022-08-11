Suffolk County SPCA Offers $5K Reward For Info After Lynx Captured In Central Islip

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who owned a lynx that was captured on Long Island last month.

The Suffolk County SPCA announced the $5,000 reward on Thursday, Aug. 11, following the capture of the Eurasian lynx by the Suffolk County Police Department on Friday, July 29.

The lynx was reportedly roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days. The animal was transferred to the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown.

The SPCA said possessing these animals is prohibited without a special license in New York State, and releasing the animals into the environment is against the law.

"If you spot a dangerous animal, please do not try to touch or handle it," the SPCA said. "Call professionals like NYSDEC or the Suffolk County SPCA who can handle these animals and get them to proper sanctuaries."

The organization asked anyone with information to call the SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYSDEC Police at 631-444-0250.

