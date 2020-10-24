Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk County Police Looking For Car Generator Thief

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are looking to the public to find a man who stole a car generator from a vehicle parked in Suffolk County. 

According to Suffolk County Police, the yet-unidentified man stole the generator from a Honda parked on West Hills Road in Huntington Station at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information pertaining to the man's identity or the crime that took place. Tips can be extended to the organization by calling 800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

