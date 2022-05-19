Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Suffolk County Man Filing Lawsuit Has A 'Beef' With McDonald's, Wendy's

Nicole Valinote
McDonald's sign
McDonald's sign Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kelvin Stuttard

A New York man has some serious beef with fast-food chains Wendy's and McDonald's due to how they advertise their burgers. 

Reuters reported on Wednesday, May 18, that Long Island resident Justin Chimienti is suing both chains over their burger sizes, saying the chains are defrauding customers by advertising their burgers as being bigger than they really are.

The news outlet reported that Chimienti, who is a resident of Suffolk County, said the chains use undercooked patties in their advertisements, which makes them appear significantly bigger.

Read the full report from Reuters here.

