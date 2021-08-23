Suffolk County Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Breaking Dog's Leg, SPCA Says

A Long Island man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty for allegedly breaking his dog's leg.

Jose Martinez-Vasquez, age 44, of Wyandanch, was charged on Monday, Aug. 16, The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported.

The SPCA said on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Babylon Animal Shelter reported to the SPCA that a dog in their care seemed to have been abused.

SPCA investigators reviewed surveillance video and interviewed possible witnesses from an incident on Monday, Aug. 9. The SPCA said Martinez-Vasquez was seen on surveillance video lifting his 1-year-old dog, named Rocky, over his head and slamming the dog to the ground, breaking his leg.

The SPCA said Martinez-Vasquez was also charged with filing a false statement after investigators found he lied in a written statement given to them.

He is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 3.

Anyone who has witnessed an incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County is asked to contact the county SPCA at 631-382-7722.

